Cristiano Ronaldo could be stripped of captaincy for Switzerland tie

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has refused to confirm whether Cristiano Ronaldo will captain his side in Tuesday’s World Cup last 16 match against Switzerland.

Ronaldo gestured as he left the pitch after being substituted during Portugal’s 2-1 defeat to South Korea, something that hasn’t pleased his manager.

Speaking ahead of the match against Switzerland, Santos revealed that he was left feeling very unimpressed with Ronaldo’s actions and has insisted that he has been dealt with.

“I didn’t like it, not at all. I didn’t like it. I really didn’t like it. But from that moment onwards everything is finished regarding that issue. These matters are resolved behind closed doors. It’s resolved. There is a full stop on this matter and now everyone is focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Santos did not confirm whether Ronaldo would be named as captain against Switzerland.

“I only decide who is going to be captain when I reach the stadium. I still don’t know what the line-up will be. That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I’m always going to do and it’s going to be the same tomorrow.”

Image via Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters