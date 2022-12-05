Cesar Azpilicueta recounts Xavi Hernandez phone call as he turned down Barcelona

Barcelona are once again working out how they can find the perfect right-back, in an affordable manner and with sufficient quality. The truth is, they are looking for an alternative to their first choice Cesar Azpilicueta.

The veteran Spanish defender and Chelsea captain was heavily linked with Barcelona in the summer, as the Blaugrana identified him as the perfect solution to their chronic issues at the position.

Speaking to Cadena SER, via Sport, Azpilicueta revealed that the new owners at Chelsea were decisive in his decision to remain in London.

“At Chelsea, if I had played less than 30 games and then I was already a free agent. It had never happened to me in my life. The new owners arrived and they showed me the desire to stay for me.”

Furthermore, he felt that following his conversation with Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez, the understood his mindset.

“London is my home and my children speak better English than Spanish. When I made the decision, I think Xavi understood it. If things are clear, they are understood.”

Xavi can likely relate to Azpilicueta on some level. While Chelsea are not his hometown club, it is the place Azpilicueta has spent most of his adult life. Xavi himself was close to leaving Barcelona on multiple occasions as a player, with Manchester United and Milan interested in him. Ultimately remained in Barcelona to triumph where he grew up – no doubt he understands the pull of ‘home’ though.