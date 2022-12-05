Barcelona will not sell Franck Kessie in January

Barcelona are not considering a January sale for midfield star Franck Kessie despite being linked with an exit.

Kessie has struggled to hold down a regular place in Xavi’s plans following his free transfer move to the Camp Nou ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 25-year-old has started just two La Liga games in Catalonia and was rumoured to be frustrated with his squad role at the club.

Previous reports hinted at transfer interest in bringing him back to Italy, less than six months after leaving AC Milan as a free agent, alongside Premier League links with Tottenham Hotspur.

However, despite the speculation, Barcelona are keen to retain the Ivory Coast international, with his current contract running until 2026.

As per reports from Marca, a departure is not being considered by anyone at the club, with Barcelona’s Director of Football Mateu Alemany meeting with Kessie’s agent to reassure him of their position.