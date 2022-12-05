Barcelona and Liverpool target named as one of Spain’s most promising talents by scout

His name is quickly becoming known across Europe, as scouts descend on Las Palmas games regularly to take in his talents. Following in the footsteps of Yeremy Pino and Pedri, Alberto Moleiro appears to be the latest precocious talent to come out of the Canary Islands.

It has not gone unnoticed by the national team. In Spain coach Luis Enrique’s latest Twitch stream, he was joined by analyst Aitor Unzue. He was asked who were some of the brightest talents coming through were.

Initially he highlighted Barcelona’s Pablo Torre and Villarreal’s Alex Baena, one of the revelations of the La Liga season so far. Baena has nine goals and four assists in his 21 appearances so far this season.

He then mentioned Moleiro’s name – “I like the boy from Las Palmas a lot, Alberto Moleiro. He is very talented, he can play in the middle, he can play out wide, he interprets space very well, a player of quality.”

“Ah, I like him a lot,” reacted Luis Enrique.

🖥 Fíjense en la reacción de Luis Enrique cuando su 'scouter' Aitor Unzué cita a @AlbertoMoleiro 🇮🇨 Ninguna duda de que será el próximo canario en estrenarse con la @SeFutbol pic.twitter.com/OeEFJF9taH — MANOJ DASWANI 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mdaswani) December 4, 2022

Moleiro was also heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer, although recent reports say that they will have competition from Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 19-year-old has made 17 appearances for Las Palmas this season, providing three assists for their promotion bid. They currently sit top of Segunda and Moleiro, currently managed by former Barcelona Atletic coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta, and Moleiro has been thriving in his system.