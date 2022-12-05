Analysis: Could Atletico Madrid move for Brighton star Leandro Trossard

Atletico Madrid will be working within a tight financial budget in their transfer dealings in 2023.

Diego Simeone is likely to be forced sell players in the January, as the club deal with the impact of dropping out of the Champions League, with no new faces expected in the mid-season window.

The situation is expected to ease slightly next summer, with Simeone freed up to bring in new players, but cut price deals and free transfers will again be the focus.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Brighton & Hove Albion star Leandro Trossard could be an option for Los Rojiblancos.

Trossard is one of the few Belgium players to return from the 2022 World Cup with his reputation unharmed after playing a minor role with the Red Devils in Qatar.

Previous interest from former boss Graham Potter at Chelsea has reduced, despite being available on a free transfer next summer, with Atletico potentially able to seal pre-agreement in January.

Trossard has developed a reputation for scoring important goals against the Premier League big hitters with 15 league goals since the start of 2021/22.

However, his creative numbers will be of interest to an Atletico side sorely lacking an attacking spark in the final third.

Trossard features in the Premier League Top Ten for passes into the penalty area, through balls, shot creating actions and progressive passes received this season.

Based on the first half of the 2022/23 campaign, no Atletico player matches him in those metrics, with Simeone’s side crying out for a hybrid attacking midfielder to create chances for an forward line with two thirds the amount of league goals scored by Barcelona and Real Madrid after 14 games.