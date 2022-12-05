Ansu Fati not worried about Barcelona future despite lack of minutes

Before the likes of Pedri and Gavi came into the first team at Barcelona, Ansu Fati was the seen as the next big star to come through at the club. He was even given Lionel Messi’s number 10 shirt when the Argentine left the club for Paris Saint-Germain.

However, his Camp Nou career has stagnated of late. He has started just one La Liga match this season, which was the 1-0 victory at Mallorca. The club’s acquisition of Raphinha, along with Ousmane Dembele’s return to fine, has pushed Fati down the pecking order.

It’s easy to forget that Fati is just 20. He made his debut for Barcelona at just 16 years of age and has been around the first team ever since.

Speaking to MD, Fati explained that he is frustrated by his lack of minutes so far this season but respects Xavi’s decision to play others ahead of him.

“Yes, it’s true that I expected that I would play more. I want to play but I understand that the coach is the one who decides, and I have to give my best every day to be able to turn it around.”

Fati is currently in Qatar with the Spanish national team and made his World Cup debut with La Roja in their defeat to Japan. He spoke on the differences between his club manager Xavi, and his national team boss, Luis Enrique.

“I think every coach has their own way of seeing things. Everyone has their own way of being, explaining and playing. In the end, Luis Enrique and Xavi are different, but because one is coaching a club and another a national team. I see them both differently.”