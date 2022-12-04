Xabi Alonso ‘willing to sell’ target to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen right back Jeremie Frimpong.

The 21-year-old joined Leverkusen in 2021 from Scottish side Celtic and has been a regular in their team even since. The Dutchman is currently at the World Cup in Qatar with Louis van Gaal’s side but has been forced to play second fiddle to Denzel Dumfries.

Real Madrid have previously been linked with Cesar Azpilicueta in their search for another right back, but they are keen to secure a long-term replacing for the aging Dani Carvajal. Like Frimpong, Carvajal previously played for Leverkusen, spending the 2012/13 season with the German club.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso is currently in charge at Leverkusen, and according to DefensaCentral, Alonso would be open to selling Frimpong to his former club.

Both Manchester United and Juventus have been credited with an interest in Frimpong, whose market value is €25m. However, if Alonso has a say in the player’s destination should he leave Leverkusen, then that could make Real Madrid favourites for his signature.