Wolves targeting Atletico Madrid star Matheus Cunha

Atletico Madrid are ready to sell players in the January transfer window with Matheus Cunha set to leave the club.

Los Rojiblancos are set to offload squad names to balance the financial impact of dropping out of the Champions League group stages last month.

Diego Simeone faces some tough decisions at the start of 2023, with the club aiming to secure at least €30m in player sales, during the mid-season market.

Previous reports from Marca claimed Brazilian international Cunha is on Simeone’s list of possible departures, after a mixed start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Manchester United were linked with him ahead of the current season, with the potential for a €20m bid, but fresh reports from Cadena SER indicate Wolves are the new front runners to sign him.

The report states Julen Lopetegui’s new side have agreed a deal with Atletico, on the 23-year-old forward, with a fee expected to be around €17m.