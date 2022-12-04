WATCH: Oliver Giroud becomes all-time top scorer for France as they lead against Poland

Oliver Giroud has written his name into the history books.

He is now France’s all-time top scorer in international historty with 52 goals, surpassing Thierry Henry’s tally of 51. Giroud has done so by netting the opening goal in France’s World Cup last 16 match against Poland.

In a keenly contested affair where both teams have had chances to score, Kylian Mbappe provided a real moment of quality to slip Giroud through on goal. The number 9 made no mistake, firing beyond Wojciech Szczesny.

GIROUD DOES IT 🇫🇷 With this goal Olivier Giroud becomes the France men's national team all-time leading scorer 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/YFm8503bKq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022

The history-making goal for Olivier Giroud! 🙌 He scores on the biggest stage of all to become France's all-time leading goalscorer! 🇫🇷#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/6XNOgDIY6W — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 4, 2022

It hasn’t been as comfortable as France would’ve liked so far, but Giroud’s goal will take the pressure off Didier Deschamps’ side as they look to book their place in the last eight of the World Cup.

The winner of this match will take on the winner on Sunday evening, where Senegal takes on England.