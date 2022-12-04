WATCH: Mbappe scores beauty to get his second, before Robert Lewandowski makes it 3-1

France are heading to the quarterfinals of the World Cup with a 3-1 victory over Poland. France made it 3-0 courtesy of goal number five at this year’s World Cup for the superstar that is Kylian Mbappe, and this one could well be the best of the lot.

Marcus Thuram plays the ball inside to Mbappe, who holds off the defender and creates a yard of space to his right. From here, there could only be one outcome. France’s number 10 rifles the ball beautiful into the top corner to grab his second of the afternoon.

MBAPPE IS UNREAL He scores his FIFTH goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZevekmF47V — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022

Poland were awarded a penalty in added time following a VAR check. Robert Lewandowski’s initial penalty was saved by Hugo Lloris, but a retake was ordered after the French keeper has encroached.

Lewandowski’s second attempt sent Lloris the wrong way, which gave the Barcelona forward his second goal of the World Cup.

Second time's a charm 😅 Lewandowski makes the penalty for Poland pic.twitter.com/sboU6J8QFJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022

He needed a second attempt, but Robert Lewandowski gets one back! His last kick at a World Cup?#FRA 3-1 #POL#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Y8RYPMTcaX — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 4, 2022

France will take on the winner of Senegal and England, who face off in Sunday’s second match.