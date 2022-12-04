WATCH: Mass brawl leads to friendly between Almeria and Hearts being abandoned

It may have been a mid-season friendly between Almeria and Scottish club Heart of Midlothian, but there was certainly no friendliness about his match.

Almeria were leading 1-0 against their Scottish counterparts courtesy of a Dyego Sousa goal, when Hearts defender Alex Cochrane appeared to kick out at an Almeria player just before the half time interval.

This led Brazilian defender Rodrigo Ely to charge over and proceed to push Cochrane to the ground, which started a melee among the two sets of players.

He dedicado mi mañana de domingo a ver cómo una asiática con orejas de conejo comentaba la pelea a puños entre los jugadores del Almería y del Heart en un campo de entrenamiento de Marbella. pic.twitter.com/RjcGgpUqyo — César Vargas (@_CesarVargas) December 4, 2022

Both Ely and Cochrane were sent off as a result of the incident. However, things didn’t appear to cool down after that as the match was abandoned by the referee with no further action having taken place following the melee.

It is not an ideal situation for Almeria, who are continuing preparation for their result to competitive football. They face Cadiz in their first La Liga match back after the break on Friday, 30th December.