WATCH: Kylian Mbappe doubles France’s lead against Poland

France are on their way into the last eight of the World Cup.

In true Kylian Mbappe fashion, it was him that finished off a counterattack to make it 2-0 to Les Blues.

The ball was cleared to Olivier Giroud, who slipped the ball out to Barcelona‘s Ousmane Dembele. Dembele drove forward to the edge of the box, where he played the ball across to Mbappe. The 23-year-old took a touch before blasting the ball past Wojciech Szczesny.

It was only a matter of time 🔥 Mbappé makes it 2-0 for France 🎯 pic.twitter.com/1vA2MFjR82 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022

The goal is Mbappe’s fourth at this year’s tournament, having previously scored against Australia and Denmark (twice). He is now the outright leader in the race for the golden boot award, one goal ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Alvaro Morata.