Villareal want Premier League midfielder on loan

Villareal are interested in bringing in Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan.

The Scottish international has struggled for playing time since moving to the south coast of England from Chelsea during the summer transfer window. He has been restricted to just four substitute appearances.

As a result, Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is keen for Gilmour to be loaned out to get more minutes and Villareal are one of the interested parties, according to the Daily Record in Scotland.

New Villareal boss Quique Setien wants to bring his own players into the club in January, having replaced Unai Emery in October. He has identified Gilmour as a player he wishes to join him at Estadio de la Ceramica to compete with the likes of Dani Parejo, Manu Trigueros and Etienne Capoue for starting berths.

Gilmour will be keen for more minutes as the former Rangers academy player looks to keep hold of his place in the Scottish national team, and Setien will hope that the 21-year-old can help the Yellow Submarine improve on their current position of ninth in the La Liga table.