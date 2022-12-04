Sevilla star calls on Morocco to rise to Spain’s World Cup challenge

Morocco star Yassine ‘Bono’ Bounou is in confident mood ahead of their 2022 World Cup last 16 meeting with Spain.

La Roja face off with Morocco at the Education City Stadium in Doha, on December 6, after finishing second in Group E.

Spain are tipped to advance into the quarter finals, despite Morocco’s impressive run to the knockout stages, but Bounou believes their performances in Qatar have changed perceptions.

Alongside former Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi, Sevilla duo Youssef En-Nesyri and Bounou will be familiar to Spanish fans, ahead of their crucial meeting in the Middle East.

Goal keeper Bounou kept a clean sheet in his tournament opener against Croatia, and returned to the side which beat Canada, after missing the memorable Belgium through illness.

“We’ve already made history by reaching the last 16, but we want more,” as per reports from beIN Sports.

“We want to make our people happy. We are well prepared. We have got better with each game, and we are in good shape.

“Spain will force us to be at our best, and it will be a competitive game, that will come down to the fine details.”

The winners of the game will move into the quarter finals, to face either Portugal or Switzerland, in Al Thumama, on December 10.