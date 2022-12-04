Robert Lewandowski open to another World Cup in 2026

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski is open to playing in the 2026 World Cup.

Lewandowski led Poland to their first last 16 spot since 1986, as they finished second in Group C behind Argentina, as the Barcelona striker finally scored a World Cup goal at Qatar.

However, their campaign was ended by a Kylian Mbappe inspired 3-1 France win in the first knockout stage, despite Lewandowski converting a late penalty.

Lewandowski turns 35 next summer, and he will be 38 ahead of the 2026 World Cup, in the USA, Canada and Mexico, but he is not ruling out an appearance in the competition if he situation arises.

“Physically, I’m not scared of another World Cup”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“There are many things that can influence a decision like that; everything that surrounds the game, your desire and your happiness.

“All together, that decides if you play more World Cups or not.”

Lewandowski remains crucial for Poland, despite his advancing years, and he will continue to play on in Euro 2024 qualifying in the coming months.

Poland kick off their qualification campaign against Czech Republic in March after being drawn as top seeds in Group E.

