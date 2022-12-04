Real Madrid keeping tabs on another Brazilian wonderkid

Having already been linked with Endrick, Real Madrid have now been credited as being interested in another Brazilian teenage superstar.

18-year-old Andrey Santos, who operates as a central midfielder for Vasco da Gama, is another player that is being heavily linked to a number of top clubs in Europe.

According to DefensaCentral, Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on Santos in their pursuit of signing the best young players in world football.

Real Madrid have already had great success looking for young talent in Brazilian football, with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo developing into first team players under Carlo Ancelotti. Now they are using the same methods and have unearthed Santos.

The Brazilian youngster is valued at €5m, but he is expected to be sold for at least three times that amount. There will be plenty of competition for his signature, and Real Madrid will hope that the examples of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo will tempt Santos to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Photo via DIVULGAÇÃO