Real Madrid linked with England star Marcus Rashford

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer move for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has rediscovered best form at Old Trafford so far this season, with eight goals across all competitions, ahead of joining up with the England squad at the 2022 World Cup.

However, despite his positive upturn, the 25-year-old is yet to agree a contract extension with his boyhood club, and his current deal expires at the end of the campaign.

United retain an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months, but they could look to sell, if Rashford indicates his preference to move on.

As per reports from the Daily Express, Los Blancos have placed Rashford on a long list of transfer targets, as they plan for a long term replacement to captain Karim Benzema.

If Rashford does push for an exit, United are likely to demand in the region of £80m, to avoid losing him for free in 2024.