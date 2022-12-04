Real Madrid defender is a target for Premier League duo

Nacho Fernandez is wanted by both Aston Villa and Wolves as he looks set to leave Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old has been at Los Blancos his entire career, despite having never been a regular starter for a prolonged period of time.

We previously reported that talks between Nacho’s representatives and the club had stalled of late. His current deal expiring at the end of the season, meaning that he can sign a pre-contract in January.

As a result, a number of clubs have been alerted to the situation. Among those are Aston Villa and Wolves, according to HITC, who are both coached by managers who have first-hand experience of Nacho’s quality.

Unai Emery of Aston Villa and Julen Lopetegui, who is the new Wolves manager, have both managed in La Liga and have seen Nacho up close. Emery had previously registered an interest in the Real Madrid defender when he was in charge at Villareal.

Real Madrid are keen to renew Nacho’s contract and extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu into a 14th season at least.