Analysis: Could PSG join Jude Bellingham transfer race

The transfer race for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is set to be one of the biggest battles of 2023.

Bellingham’s rise for club and country has elevated his status across Europe and the Bundesliga giants have admitted they are unlikely to be able to retain him next summer.

No decision will be made by Bellingham or his advisers until after the 2022 World Cup with the 19-year-old focused on England duty in Qatar.

Despite links to a string of European powerhouses, Bellingham is likely to be torn between Liverpool and Real Madrid, ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Liverpool are looking to utilise a strong relationship with Bellingham’s advisors to secure a deal with Los Blancos relying on their status to tempt him to Madrid.

However, according to reports from French outlet Le10 Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for him, to avoid being left behind in the battle.

Borussia Dortmund have set a minimum price of €100m for Bellingham, but they are likely to demand closer to €150m, as a bidding war gathers pace.

PSG will have no issue in matching any potential fee from Liverpool or Real Madrid, due to their financial power, and that puts them on a level.

All three sides will be able to offer Champions League football to Bellingham and the former Birmingham City star will have crucial decision to make in 2023.