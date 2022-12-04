Marco Asensio wanted by Premier League club

Real Madrid‘s Marco Asensio could be set to leave the club in January.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, but he is yet to agree terms with Real Madrid on a new deal. According to MD, Asensio will decide on his future once the World Cup is over.

The midfielder is currently not a regular starter for Real Madrid. He has made 15 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season, albeit with the majority of those from the substitute’s bench.

As a result, he could decide to leave the club as early as January in search of more regular playing time.

A report from HITC have stated that Mikel Arteta is very keen to bring his countryman to Arsenal. The Premier League leaders want to add quality to their squad as they search for their first league title since 2004.

Real Madrid want to keep Asensio at the Santiago Bernabeu, but with no guarantee that they can offer him the playing time that he wants, he could be set to move from the club he has been at since 2014.