Marcelo’s son pens first deal with Real Madrid

Marcelo’s son has signed his first contract with Real Madrid.

Enzo Alves Vieira, who has followed in his father’s footsteps in signing on at Santiago Bernabeu, has penned a three-year deal with Los Blancos.

The 13-year-old, who will link up the club’s under-14 side, has been described by Marca as one of the “great jewels” of the Real Madrid youth system. He currently plays as a striker as part of the Infantil A setup, managed by Sergio Lopez.

Reacting to the news of his contract on Instagram, Enzo was delighted to sign as a Real Madrid player.

“My first contract with the best club in the world. I am very happy!”

Enzo will be hopeful of having as much success as his father Marcelo did in the white shirt of Real Madrid. The 34-year-old, who now plays for Olympiacos in Greece, made 546 appearances across 15 years. He also won 25 honours, including five Champions League titles and six La Liga medals.

Image via Getty