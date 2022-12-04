Manchester United interested in Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi could still leave the club despite signing a contract extension in San Sebastian.

The Spanish international was heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona ahead of the 2022/23 season despite his preference to stay at the Estadio Anoeta.

Zubimendi has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in La Liga, following his rise through the club’s youth ranks, with 115 appearances in all competitions for La Real.

The 23-year-old schemer penned a long term extension in October, to tie himself to the Basque giants until 2027, with a rumoured £51.4m release clause.

However, as per reports from the Daily Mail, Manchester United are monitoring his situation, and the Premier League side would have no issue in meeting his exit price as part of their 2023 squad rebuild.

Zubimendi is unlikely to leave Real Sociedad in the January window but he could be tempted by a Champions League offer next summer.