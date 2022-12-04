Luis Enrique rejected Premier League offers to retake Spain job

Spain boss Luis Enrique rejected offers from the Premier League to return to his La Roja role in November 2019.

Enrique stepped away from his position with the national side during the final stages of Euro 2020 qualification due to personal reasons.

The former Barcelona head coach returned to the job following qualification despite a high profile disagreement with interim coach Robert Moreno.

The 52-year-old led Spain to a semi final at Euro 2020 and they stormed through qualifying for Qatar 2022.

His contract is up for renewal after the tournament, and RFEF president admitted they face a battle to keep him, based on previous offers.

“Luis Enrique is a top coach, who took office with a lower financial offer, and rejected attractive offers from English clubs”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“We will speak with him after the World Cup to assess the work that’s been done and he has freedom, if he wants to leave. I’m really grateful to him.

“He has revived the National Team with players under the age of 20, and reunited everyone around the Spain team.

“But, that doesn’t mean he’s not going to leave after the World Cup.”

Spain secured their place in the World Cup last 16, despite finishing second in Group E, with a eye-catching tie against Morocco on the horizon.

Rubiales admitted Spain will need to recover their form ahead of that game but he is confident of reaching the quarter finals in the Middle East.