Luis Enrique unconvinced by Marcos Llorente at Qatar 2022

Spain boss Luis Enrique will not call on Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente for their 2022 World Cup last 16 clash.

La Roja face off with Morocco, at the Education City Stadium on December 6, as they aim for a first quarter final spot since 2010.

Enrique is reportedly considering a reshuffle of his starting side, as he looks to balance the demands of tournament football, with changes expected.

However, despite midfield being an area of possible swaps, Enrique will not bring in Llorente, with the 27-year-old yet to feature in Qatar.

Sergio Busquets is a suspension risk, after picking up two bookings in the group stages, and Enrique is potentially looking to rest him during the game.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Enrique has been unimpressed by Llorente’s fitness in Qatar and will not use him at this stage.

Llorente’s clubmate Koke is an option to cover for Busquets, in part of the Morocco game, with the 30-year-old coming off the bench in two group games.