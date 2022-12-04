Kylian Mbappe reveals World Cup obsession ahead of England test

Kylian Mbappe has laid down a marker ahead of France facing England in the 2022 World Cup quarter finals.

The defending champions eased into the next stage, thanks to an Mbappe-inspired 3-1 win over Poland in the last 16, with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar scoring twice in Al Thumama.

England secured their own place in the last eight, with a 3-0 victory over Senegal, to set up an eye-catching showdown at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 10.

Despite the pressure of the incoming game, Mbappe is confident of harnessing the positivity of lifting the World Cup in 2018, as Les Bleus aim to power on in Qatar.

“This World Cup is my obsession, it’s the competition of my dreams”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I’ve built my entire season around this competition, I have prepared myself to the fullest, physically and mentally to win it.

“That’s the goal I have set for myself, although it’s still far away.”

The challenge of facing England will be a major test for Mbappe and France, and the winners face another huge game in the semi finals, potentially coming up against Morocco, Spain, Portugal or Switzerland.

Images via Getty Images