Joao Felix ‘will leave’ Atletico Madrid in January

Joao Felix will depart Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, according to his agent Jorge Mendes.

The 23-year-old has struggled in front of goal for Diego Simeone’s side this season, having scored only three times in 12 La Liga matches.

According to Cadena SER, Atleti are keen to bring money into the club in order to balance finances, and this would involve selling players. They also want to “revitalise” a squad that currently sits fifth in La Liga, 13 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Felix, who is currently with Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar, has been linked to a number of top clubs across Europe. Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have all been credited with an interest in the forward. Atleti are reported to have set an asking price of €100m for Felix.

Furthermore, Mendes has claimed that Wolves will sign Matheus Cunha from Atleti in January. The Brazilian is out of favour at Wanda Metropolitano, having made just three stars this season.

With these two attacking players predicted to leave the club, Atleti are expected to bring in at least one forward during the upcoming transfer window.