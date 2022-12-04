‘I have no fear when I’m playing’ – Gavi

Gavi is relishing being at his first World Cup with Spain.

The 18-year-old has fit seamlessly into Luis Enrique’s plans for La Roja. He has started in all three of Spain’s World Cup group stage matches, and he will be aiming to be in the starting 11 for the match against Morocco on Tuesday.

Speaking to Marca, Gavi said that Wednesday’s defeat to Japan was a difficult moment in the Spanish camp.

“It wasn’t easy at first. We wanted to win, to top the group and continue with the good feelings. The coach warned us that it was the most difficult game for us, that it didn’t matter what we heard. That was clear to us.”

On his own game, Gavi explained that he just tries to enjoy everything that happens on the pitch.

“I just go out to play football, to give everything on the field. It is true that despite my age I do not wrinkle. I am not afraid of anything on a football pitch, I just go out to enjoy myself and do my best. I can’t think of football any other way.”

Speaking of the game against Morocco, the midfielder expects a tough match against the Group F winners.

“What I expect is a very tough game, because this is a World Cup, and we are now in the knockout stages. Morocco were better than Croatia and Belgium in the groups, and they are two teams of the highest level. What more can be said? We have seen that they are great team collectively as well as individual.