Cristano Ronaldo claims that Juventus owe him €19.9m

Cristiano Ronaldo has asserted that Juventus owe him €19.9m in unpaid wages.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as per Marca, the money quoted refers to the salary agreed between both parties during the break of competitions in the 2019/20 season, which was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Portuguese international, who is currently without a club having left Manchester United in November, has said that he previously reached an agreement with Juve during the pandemic, but the club did not comply with this and have not paid the money to him that he is owed.

However, Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has insisted that the club do not owe any money to Ronaldo.

The Italian Prosecutor’s Office has been investigating the irregularities surrounding Juventus, which has already led to the dismissal of members of the club’s board. The former board of directors will be tried for possible violations of Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play rules.

Furthermore, the Italian club will also be investigated for salary cuts during the pandemic and these corresponding payments.

Ronaldo is currently at the World Cup in Qatar with Portugal, as they prepare to take on Switzerland on Tuesday.