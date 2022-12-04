Cesar Azpilicueta absent from full training as Spain prepare for Morocco tie

The Spain players returned to training this morning ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup last 16 match against Morocco.

The squad had been given the day off on Saturday by coach Luis Enrique, in a bid to rest up having played three matches in only eight days during the World Cup so far.

Cesar Azpilicueta was the only player that was absent from the rest of the squad as they begun full training.

The Chelsea captain was substituted at half time in the 2-1 defeat to Japan and has been nursing an issue with his calf. He trained away from his teammates, performing bike exercises with goalkeeper David Raya.

The good news for Enrique is that he is the only player who could be unavailable for Tuesday’s match. There had been questions over the fitness of Gavi and Alvaro Morata following the match against Japan, but both players trained as normal and should be fit to face Morocco.

Image via EFE