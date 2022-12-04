Brazil icon Pelé releases first message since being moved to ‘end-of-life care’ in hospital

Pelé has allayed fears about his health after posting a statement for the first time since reports emerged on Saturday that he has been moved to palliative care.

News had previously broken from Brazil that the three-time World Cup winner had stopped responding to chemotherapy for colon cancer, which he has been undertaking since last September.

However, in a statement posted on Instagram, the 82-year-old has revealed that he is doing well and is hopeful about his condition.

“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive thinking. I’m strong, very hopeful, and following my treatment as usual.

“I want to thank the whole medical and nursing team, for all the help I’ve been receiving. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you, coming all over the world, keeps me full of energy. As is watching Brazil in the World Cup! Thank you so much for everything.”

Pelé was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital on Tuesday following symptoms of “general swelling” and “heart failure.” On Friday, the hospital released a statement saying he had been diagnosed with a “respiratory infection” that was being treated with antibiotics.

However, this latest statement is the best fans that Pelé’s fans and the wider footballing world could have received.