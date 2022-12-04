Barcelona

Barcelona want World Cup friendly match as Arsenal and Juventus reject offers

Barcelona are looking to secure an opponent for a mid-season friendly game  later this month.

La Blaugrana are aiming to utilise the 2022 World Cup break as an extra training camp, and play friendly matches, before returning to La Liga action against local rivals Espanyol on December 31.

According to reports from Diario AS, Xavi’s side have reached out to Juventus and Arsenal over the possibility of friendly games in Turin and London, but their offers have not resulted in firm agreements.

The majority of Barcelona players not away on World Cup duty have returned to training this week as Xavi looks to gear up for the second half of the campaign.

Players will return to Spain in staggered spells, as their national sides bow out of the tournament in Qatar, with Xavi expected to give those in action in the Middle East an extra 10 days of holiday, before rejoining full training.

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Juventus Xavi

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Barcelona management should wait for the world cup to come to a rest and I believe my team Arsenal will be on the victory side.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News