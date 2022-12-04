Barcelona resigned to losing out on Youri Tielemans

Barcelona are set to miss out on securing the services of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian had previously been lined up by Barca as a potential replacement for the aging Sergi Busquets. However, according to Marca, they fear that they will lose out on the 25-year-old due to his lack of interest in joining Xavi’s side.

Tielemans, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, was heavily linked with Arsenal during the summer transfer window. The Premier League leaders are expected to move for the midfielder again in January, where Leicester may cash in on the Belgian in order to avoid losing him on a free next summer.

Tielemans, who was a part of the Belgium side that was knocked out of the World Cup on Thursday, could sign a pre-contract agreement next month with Barcelona, but the La Liga table toppers are expected to move on to other targets. Real Sociedad‘s Martin Zubimendi is one of the names being linked, along with Wolves’ Ruben Neves.