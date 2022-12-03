Barcelona

WATCH: Netherlands take an early lead through Barcelona’s Memphis Depay

It has taken only ten minutes for the Netherlands to break through the USA defences in the first knockout stages match of the World Cup.

The goal will calm Dutch nerves early, and they have Barcelona forward Memphis Depay to thank for that.

A beautiful team move resulted in the ball being played out wide to Denzel Dumfries, whose cross landed at the feet on Depay 12 yards out. From there, the 28-year-old swept the ball into the corner to give the Dutch the perfect start to the knockout stages.

It is only the second goal that the USA have conceded at this year’s World Cup, and it’s the first time that they have conceded from open play.

Tags Memphis Depay Netherlands USA World Cup

