2022 World Cup

WATCH: Netherlands heading through despite incredible flicked finish from USA

The Netherlands are on course to progress to the last eight of the World Cup.

The USA had cut the Dutch’s lead in half with 15 minutes remaining in their World Cup last 16 tie.

The Americans have looked good all game, despite being behind since the tenth minute, and now have their reward courtesy for Haji Wright’s outrageous finish.

The substitute has been lively since coming on, and he flicked Christian Pulisic’s cross towards home and the ball looped past Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert.

However, their hopes were dashed just five minutes later. Denzel Dumfries had set up both goals for the Dutch so far, and he helped himself to a goal when he volleyed past Matt Turner from Daley Blind’s cross.

If they progress, the Dutch will face either Argentina or Australia, who face off in their last 16 match tonight.

Posted by

Tags Netherlands USA World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News