WATCH: Netherlands heading through despite incredible flicked finish from USA

The Netherlands are on course to progress to the last eight of the World Cup.

The USA had cut the Dutch’s lead in half with 15 minutes remaining in their World Cup last 16 tie.

The Americans have looked good all game, despite being behind since the tenth minute, and now have their reward courtesy for Haji Wright’s outrageous finish.

The substitute has been lively since coming on, and he flicked Christian Pulisic’s cross towards home and the ball looped past Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert.

THERE IT IS! THE @USMNT TAKES ONE BACK 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZaxPsw2pNU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

Have you ever seen anything like this!?! 🤯 Haji Wright scores one of the most bizarre goals of the #FIFAWorldCup 📺💻 Watch on @BBCOne, @BBCiPlayer and the @BBCSport app.#BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/VkCCtLXagf — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022

However, their hopes were dashed just five minutes later. Denzel Dumfries had set up both goals for the Dutch so far, and he helped himself to a goal when he volleyed past Matt Turner from Daley Blind’s cross.

The Netherlands scores a third! Netherlands now leads the USMNT 3-1 late in the second half pic.twitter.com/HsmcVco9V2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

Denzel Dumfries breaks #USA hearts! 💔 He arrives in plenty of space to restore a two-goal lead. 📺💻 Watch on @BBCOne, @BBCiPlayer and the @BBCSport app. pic.twitter.com/EZ5kQDNSnP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022

If they progress, the Dutch will face either Argentina or Australia, who face off in their last 16 match tonight.