2022 World Cup

WATCH: Daley Blind makes it two for the Netherlands

The Netherlands are well on their way to progressing to the quarter finals of the World Cup after doubling their lead on the stroke of half time.

The Group A winners are very much in control of the last 16 tie, and the goal has come from an unlikely source in Daley Blind.

Denzel Dumfries was the architect again for the Dutch. His cutback from the right reached the onrushing Blind, who passed the ball into the back of the net.

It is Blind’s 3rd International goal in his 98th appearance, which has left the USA with plenty to do in the second half.

Tags Daley Blind Netherlands USA World Cup

