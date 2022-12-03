WATCH: Daley Blind makes it two for the Netherlands

The Netherlands are well on their way to progressing to the quarter finals of the World Cup after doubling their lead on the stroke of half time.

The Group A winners are very much in control of the last 16 tie, and the goal has come from an unlikely source in Daley Blind.

Denzel Dumfries was the architect again for the Dutch. His cutback from the right reached the onrushing Blind, who passed the ball into the back of the net.

The Netherlands make it two! In the final seconds of the first half, Daley Blind makes it 2-0 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/pZThbgnKUK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

Another cruel, cruel blow for the #USA! Daley Blind arrives on the scene to sweep home for #NED and double their lead! 📺💻 Watch on @BBCOne, @BBCiPlayer and the @BBCSport app.#BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/flZxJ0n3gf — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022

It is Blind’s 3rd International goal in his 98th appearance, which has left the USA with plenty to do in the second half.