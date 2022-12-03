Ronald Koeman tips Spain as 2022 World Cup favourites

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has backed Spain to win the 2022 World Cup.

La Roja secured their spot in the last 16, after finishing second in Group E, despite losing their final game in the first round of matches, to Japan.

Luis Enrique’s side will meet Morocco in the last 16 on December 6, as they plot a path to a World Cup quarter final, for the first time since winning the competition in 2010.

Despite seeing their status amongst the favourites slip after the Japan loss, Koeman is confident Spain will bounce back, and go on to clinch another world title this month.

“Despite the loss to Japan, Spain is one of the favourites”, as per reports from Marca.

“I think France and Brazil are also amongst the top favourites. I see them as very strong.

“Other teams like Spain, England, the Netherlands or Argentina can win it… But Spain will go to go far in this World Cup.”

Koeman will move back into management after the tournament, as he returns as Netherlands boss, to replace the outgoing Louis van Gaal in 2023.

La Oranje have already sealed their place in the last eight after cruising to a 3-1 last 16 victory against the USA today.