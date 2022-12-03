Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard considering international retirement after World Cup

After a frustrating World Cup campaign, much of Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ will be considering their places in the team over the coming weeks. Eden Hazard is supposedly one of them.

At the age of just 31, Hazard could comfortably make the next Euros at 33 and even the next World Cup at 35. Hazard was captain under Roberto Martinez, but did not start what may be his final international cap, coming on with three minutes remaining as Belgium searched for a crucial winner against Croatia.

Martinez quickly confirmed that he would be leaving the job after their elimination was confirmed, and Hazard may choose to go with him. The Real Madrid star has 126 caps to his name and 33 goals to his name, leading them to World Cup semi-final in 2018. Their third-place finish is their best ever international performance.

As per Sport, Hazard felt that his trips away with Belgium were a release from his struggles at Real Madrid, where he has just two starts all season. However with tensions in the Belgian camp and the team struggling, that is no longer the case.

This is a further step in the tricky decline of Hazard’s career since moving to Spain. Arriving as one of the best players in the world, neither Real Madrid nor Belgium currently consider him good enough for the starting XI.