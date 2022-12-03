Pelé moved to end-of-life care in Sao Paulo hospital

Brazilian and football icon Pelé has been transferred to palliative care after he stopped responding to chemotherapy.

The 82-year-old has been in the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since Tuesday after his health has deteriorated, after he began suffering symptoms including ‘general swelling’ and ‘heart failure’. His daughter had previously allayed fears that the Brazilian’s condition was serious.

However, new reports from Folha have started that his body is no longer responding to the chemotherapy he has been receiving since last September, when he was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

He has received well wishes from across the footballing world. Kylian Mbappe, who is the only player in history along with Pele to score in the World Cup final as a teenager, tweeted that he is “praying for the king”.

Pelé is regarded by many of one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game. He is the only player in history to have won the World Cup on three occasions, having done so in 1958, 1962 and 1970.