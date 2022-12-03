Morocco sweat on availability of key players ahead of La Roja World Cup clash

Morocco’s preparation for Tuesday’s massive World Cup last 16 tie against Spain has been hampered as seven players trained away from the main squad today.

Among the players to sit out full training was Hakim Ziyech, who is regarded by many as their talisman. The Chelsea playmaker was seen to be receiving treatment which the majority of his teammates trained as normal.

Also missing were ex-Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi and Sevilla forward Youssef el Nesyri. The former, who has suffered from issues with his ankle during the World Cup so far, trained alone on the exercise bike but was seen to be in good spirits, according to AS.

Morocco play with a very physically demanding style which has led to players suffering from extended periods of fatigue. Barcelona‘s Abde Ezzalzouli, who is on loan at Osasuna, has stated that this style of play gives his country the best chance of succeeding.

“We trust ourselves. We can beat anyone by coming together and working hard together. With God’s help, we will pass; after so long without Morocco being in the knockout stages of a World Cup we have gone down in history, we have celebrated dancing and celebrating in the dressing room. They have been unforgettable days.”

The 20-year-old has made one appearance for Morocco so far at this World Cup, coming on as a substitute against Croatia.

