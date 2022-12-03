Lucas Rosa keen to take his opportunity at Real Valladolid

Lucas Rosa is ready to take his chance in the Real Valladolid first team having been promoted during the first half of the season.

The Brazilian right back made his first team debut in Valladolid’s 4-1 victory against Celta Vigo in October and has since gone on to make six appearances for Pacheta’s side.

The 22-year-old had been playing for Real Valladolid Promesas in Segunda Federación for the early part of the season. However, Luis Perez’s injury against Girona in September meant that he was drafted into the first team to provide cover. He has gone on to impress Pacheta and his backroom staff, and Rosa told how the media thankful for the chance that has been given to him.

“Going up because of the injuries was surprising. I do not wish them on anyone, but in my head, I was working for this when the opportunity came. Pacheta’s words that I am part of the first team gave me peace of mind. We have very good players in my position, and ultimately the decision of who plays is up to the coach.”

Rosa will be hoping to keep his place in the starting line-up when Valladolid host Real Madrid in their first match back after the break, which takes place Friday 30th December.

Image via Maxppp