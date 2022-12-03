Lionel Messi set for 1000th career match against Australia

Lionel Messi will reach another milestone during Argentina’s World Cup last 16 tie against Australia on Saturday evening.

The former Barcelona man will make his 1000th competitive appearance in his career as he looks to help his country progress to the quarter finals of the tournament.

In his 999 career appearances to date, he was registered an utterly remarkable 788 goals, along with 348 assists.

Very few players can boast reaching 1000 career matches in their career, let alone having contributed at over one goal contribution per game across their entire career. The statistics speak to how incredible Messi has been.

He will be hoping that he can add to his two goals, or even his solitary assist, during the match against Australia. It won’t be easy for Argentina though, as they are facing a team that have bounced back from conceding four in their opening match against France. Since then, the Aussies have recorded back-to-back clean sheets against Tunisia and Denmark.

Messi will be hoping to contribute during match number 1000, and he looks to guide Argentina into the last eight of the World Cup.