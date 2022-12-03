Lionel Messi leads Argentina to 2022 World Cup quarter final spot

Lionel Messi marked his 1000th game with a win as Argentina eased themselves into the 2022 World Cup quarter finals.

The tournament has included landmarks for Messi in every game, as the former Barcelona superstar aims for a first world title, ahead of his expected international retirement in 2023.

After clinching a last 16 spot, the focus has returned to Messi, as La Albiceleste looked to plot a path beyond shock qualifiers Australia in Al Rayyan.

Despite struggling to breakthrough an organised Australia back line in the opening stages, Messi’s measured finish put Argentina 1-0 up at the break.

1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ appearances

7⃣8⃣9⃣ goals It was inevitable that he'd mark his special day with a goal! Lionel Messi. 🙌🇦🇷#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/nyI6b8bjVH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 3, 2022

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez extended Argentina’s advantage after the restart, before an unfortunate late own goal ramped up the pressure on Argentina, as they squeezed over the line.

The keeper has had a shocker here!! 🫣 Julian Alvarez cheekily nabbed the ball of the Aussie keeper to grab Argentina's second of the night! 🇦🇷#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/UskGhzAtvm — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 3, 2022

Huge deflection! 💥 Things started to look up for Australia after this wayward shot somehow ended up in the back of the net!! 🇦🇺👀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/sYFVVcm2Mt — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 3, 2022

Messi and co will now take on the Netherlands in the last eight with a tie set up at the Lusail Stadium on December 9.

Images via Getty Images