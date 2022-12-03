Barcelona

Lionel Messi leads Argentina to 2022 World Cup quarter final spot

Lionel Messi marked his 1000th game with a win as Argentina eased themselves into the 2022 World Cup quarter finals.

The tournament has included landmarks for Messi in every game, as the former Barcelona superstar aims for a first world title, ahead of his expected international retirement in 2023.

After clinching a last 16 spot, the focus has returned to Messi, as La Albiceleste looked to plot a path beyond shock qualifiers Australia in Al Rayyan.

Despite struggling to breakthrough an organised Australia back line in the opening stages, Messi’s measured finish put Argentina 1-0 up at the break.

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez extended Argentina’s advantage after the restart, before an unfortunate late own goal ramped up the pressure on Argentina, as they squeezed over the line.

 

Messi and co will now take on the Netherlands in the last eight with a tie set up at the Lusail Stadium on December 9.

