Kylian Mbappe wanted Robert Lewandowski at PSG in 2022/23

Paris Saint-Germanin superstar Kylian Mbappe reportedly asked the club to sign Robert Lewandowski ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Lewandowski found himself at the centre of one of the biggest transfer sagas of last summer after publicly pushing for a move away from Bayern Munich.

The Polish international eventually agreed a €45 move to Barcelona after the Bavarians reluctantly allowed him to leave the Allianz Arena.

According to reports from French outlet La Parisen, Mbappe was asked on about opinion over a new striker at the Parc des Princes, following his own decision to extend his contract in Paris.

Mbappe is rumoured to have reached out to Lewandowski over a possible move to France, during an event in Cannes, but the veteran striker hinted his firm determination to join Barcelona.

The pair are set to face off in 2022 World Cup action tomorrow as France take on Poland in the last 16 in Al Thumama.