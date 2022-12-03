Julen Lopetegui wants to be reunited with Marcos Acuna at Wolves

New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is keen to bring Argentinian international left back Marcos Acuna to the Premier League club during the winter transfer window.

Lopetegui was appointed as Wolves boss in early November and is keen to bring in players in January to help his side get off the bottom of the Premier League table, having accumulated only ten points in 15 matches so far this season.

The 56-year-old is well aware of Acuna’s quality, having managed the Argentine for two seasons as manager of Sevilla.

According to The Sun, Sevilla’s Director of Football Monchi is keen to generate cash for manager Jorge Sampaoli to spend in January, and this could involve selling Acuna, who is valued at £12m.

The 31-year-old full back joined Sevilla from Sporting Club de Portugal in 2020, where he has been a regular starter during the last three seasons. His contract with Sevilla runs until 2025.

Acuna is currently at the World Cup in Qatar with the Argentinian national team.