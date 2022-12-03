Former Leeds United and Athletic Club manager Marcelo Bielsa to take over Uruguay

Uruguay are on the hunt for a new manager after their disappointing World Cup campaign, and it appears they will turn to the man they call ‘El Loco’.

Diego Alonso has been in charge of La Celeste for just under a year, after taking over from iconic coach Oscar Tabarez last December. Although he did get a reaction from his squad to take them through South American qualifying to the World Cup, Uruguay’s exit will spell the end of him.

Marcelo Bielsa será el DT de la selección uruguaya. Con el objetivo de clasificar a Uruguay al mundial 2026, es el elegido para suceder a Alonso. El Loco tendrá su 3ra experiencia en selecciones sudamericanas. Vuelve al continente uno de los mejores. pic.twitter.com/9UfvWBqn3C — Joaquín Bruno (@Jbruno84) December 2, 2022

Joaquin Bruno of TyC Sports reports that it will be former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa who will take over from Alonso, signing a deal for four years until the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Bielsa was previously in charge of the Chilean national side between 2007 and 2011, as well as six years at the helm for Argentina, which ended three years before. He has not taken a position since leaving Leeds.

In the summer he was the managerial choice of Inaki Arechabaleta for the Athletic Club job, with Bielsa even giving a presentation on his plans for the team. Jon Uriarte came out victorious though.

Bielsa will be 71 when his contract with Uruguay expires and it my well be that we are fast approaching the final years of an iconic managerial career. As can be seen from Chile’s success with Jorge Sampaoli, Bielsa could provide the base for the next generation of Uruguayan football.