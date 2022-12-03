Cesc Fabregas recommended Aurélien Tchouaméni to Barcelona before Real Madrid transfer

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he recommended Aurélien Tchouaméni to Barcelona before the Frenchman moved to Real Madrid.

In an interview with Fichajes.com, Fabregas said that when Barcelona began the process of looking for Sergio Busquets’ long term successor, he told them about Tchouaméni, with whom Fabregas played with at AS Monaco.

“I spoke to Barca because they were looking for a replacement for Busquets. I talked about Aurélien with Barça. They wanted to start preparing for Sergio Busquets’ succession and for me he was the perfect player.”

However, he revealed that Barcelona’s financial constraints at the time prevented any chance of the 22-year-old moving to Camp Nou.

“It was at a time when Barça was short of money, and I think they could not offer more than €40m.”

As a result, Real Madrid made the move for the French World Cup star, in a deal that was worth double the amount that Barcelona could afford.