Brazil duo ruled out for remainder of World Cup

Brazil will have to do without the services of Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus for the rest of the World Cup after both players have been forced to withdraw from the squad.

According to AS, both players sustained injuries to their right knee during Friday evening’s 1-0 defeat to Cameroon. The pair underwent scans this morning where their worst fears were confirmed.

The CBF confirmed in a statement that Sevilla‘s Telles and Jesus of Arsenal will play no further part in the tournament.

“Players Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus underwent tests on Saturday morning accompanied by Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar and an MRI on their right knees confirmed the extent of the injuries and the impossibility of recovery in time to participate in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

It is bitterly disappointing news for Brazil, whose injury list has now grown to five. Neymar suffered an ankle injury in their opening match against Serbia and hasn’t featured since, while they are also sweating on the availability of full back duo Danilo and Alex Sandro ahead of Monday evening’s last 16 tie against South Korea.

Image via 2022 AMA Sports Photo Agency