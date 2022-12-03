Barcelona investigate President Joan Laporta and son for conflict of interest

Barcelona President Joan Laporta will be breathing a sigh of relief after he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the club’s compliance department on Friday, as will his son.

As reported by Marca, information emerged that Guillem Laporta, his son, was involved in deals for Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest and Marcos Alonso as an intermediary. The implication was that he may have received fees from Barcelona for those operations, which would have been a conflict interest.

The compliance department conducted an investigation but deemed there was no evidence of Guillem receiving payments or participating in a deal. He has formed an agency with Raul Verdu, and intend to act as intermediaries in the future, but there were no payments found to ‘Top Level Football 77 S.L.’.

While it would be unfair to cast aspersions on President Laporta for something he has been cleared of, there are growing concerns over the lack of transparency at the club. The Spotify sponsorship agreement was kept from the public eye in terms of figures, one of several instances where the fans have remained in the dark over figures.