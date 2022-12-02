2022 World Cup

WATCH: South Korea score late to surely progress to the knockout stages

South Korea look set to finish second in Group H, securing their passage to the Last 16 of the World Cup.

Hwang Hee-Chan looks like being the hero, with massive thanks to Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min.

A Portugal corner was cleared to Son, who drove up the park with the ball. He waited for Hwang to make the run, which he dually did, before the latter slipped the ball beyond Diogo Costa.

South Korea would progress ahead of Uruguay on goals scored, with the South Americans having very little time to find a third which would put them through instead of South Korea.

Posted by

Tags Portugal South Korea Uruguay World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News