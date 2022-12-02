WATCH: South Korea equalise through Kim Young-Gwon

South Korea have a much needed equaliser against Portugal.
They went behind after only five minutes, but they are back on level terms courtesy of Ulsan Hyundai’s Kim Young-Gwon.
Real Mallorca‘s Lee Kang-In delivered a dangerous corner from the left, which Portugal failed to clear. The ball broke to Kim Young-Gwon, who fired beyond Diogo Costa.
However, a draw isn’t enough for South Korea. They need all three points to progress.